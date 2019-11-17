Amway College Football Poll 2019: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Week 12 answered a lot of questions about the college football landscape in the form of big wins, huge comebacks and unfortunate injuries.

As always, that had major repercussions for the Amway Coaches Poll. Below, we'll take a look at the updated rankings and the results that altered this week's poll.

Rankings

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Utah

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Michigan

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. Iowa

21. SMU

22. Appalachian State

23. Oklahoma State

24. Texas A&M

25. San Diego State

Dropped from rankings: Navy, Texas, Indiana

Analysis

There were a ton of huge results and intriguing storylines from the past week in college football, but none were bigger than the season-ending hip injury suffered by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his team's 38-7 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The injury occurred late in the first half, and according to head coach Nick Saban, it was going to be Tagovailoa's last series of the game, with the Crimson Tide holding a big lead. Saban wanted Tagovailoa and the offense to practice the two-minute drill.

"We can second guess ourselves all we want," Saban added, per the Associated Press. "We told Mac (Jones) to warm up and we were going to go 2-minute before the half. Tua wanted to play in the game and so I don't really make a lot of decisions worrying if a guy is going to get hurt."

It's fair to question how the College Football Playoff committee might judge Alabama without Tagovailoa under center, however. With both LSU and Georgia winning on Saturday and on a collision course for the SEC title game—and with Alabama still yet to face a tough Auburn side in the Iron Bowl—the Crimson Tide are in very real jeopardy of missing the playoff for the first time ever.

Along with LSU and Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson each picked up wins this week. And other teams could catch Alabama from behind after big wins on Saturday.

Don't sleep on Oregon. The Ducks are now 9-1 after a 34-6 win over Arizona. And don't forget about Utah, either—the Utes are also 9-1 and absolutely blasted UCLA on Saturday, 49-3. Those teams are heading for a likely showdown in the Pac-12 title game, and the winner of that contest is going to be able to make a very strong case for inclusion in the playoff.

Ditto for Oklahoma. The Sooners erased a 28-3 deficit against Baylor on Saturday, winning 34-31.

Those two teams are likely heading for a rematch in the Big-12 title game, and a second win in the matchup for Oklahoma would give them several nice wins on their resume.

Baylor wasn't the only previously-undefeated team to fall on Saturday. Minnesota's playoff hopes likely came to an end after a 23-19 loss to Iowa, though the Golden Gophers are still on track to reach the Big Ten title game, where they would likely face Ohio State.

But there is football yet to be played before any conference title games are decided, and boy, does Week 13 have a few doozies in store. None is bigger than a matchup between undefeated Ohio State and one-loss Penn State, as the Buckeyes look to solidify their standing as one of the top teams in the nation and the Nittany Lions attempt to claw back into the playoff picture.

Other big matchups on tap include Temple facing Cincinnati, Texas A&M taking on Georgia, Texas facing Baylor, Michigan traveling to Indiana and SMU facing Navy.