Neymar Returning to Barcelona 'Will Always Be an Option,' Says Eric Abidal

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar takes part in a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, western Paris, on November 5, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Barcelona director Eric Abidal hasn't closed the door on a return of star forward Neymar, saying his knowledge of the club philosophy means he'll always be an option.

Abidal told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's James Westwood) the Catalans will never rule out signing top players who fit the club:

"A top player, who has a Barca philosophy and who is performing at a high level, will always be an option.

"From there, at the sports level we can make decisions, but the whole financial issue, there are things that you can reach and others that you cannot.

"The future will say. If it continues at this level, because the season is very long, I will not say that it will be option number one, but it can be a clear option."

      

