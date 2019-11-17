NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Two potential College Football Playoff contenders fell out of the picture with Week 12 losses.

Baylor and Minnesota are expected to drop a few positions in the Week 13 rankings because of defeats to Oklahoma and Iowa, respectively.

Matt Rhule's Bears were placed right above a handful of two- and three-loss teams, so they are likely to land in the middle of that group and around the best Group of Five programs.

Depending on how far they fall, the Golden Gophers could be on the fringe of the playoff discussion with one loss, but they are more likely to be playing for a Rose Bowl berth now they possess a loss.

Week 13 Poll Prediction

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Oklahoma

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Notre Dame

15. Memphis

16. Baylor

17. Iowa

18. Auburn

19. Texas

20. Cincinnati

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Appalachian State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Biggest Shakeups

Baylor

Baylor was the biggest loser of Week 12.

The Bears started strong against Oklahoma but were shut out in the second half to end their undefeated run. The manner in which Matt Rhule's team lost is significant, as it could cost it a few poll positions. If it went down in a more competitive way, Baylor could have hung around No. 13.

Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame should all earn a boost over Baylor in the College Football Playoff rankings thanks to commanding wins Saturday.

The question after that is how far are the voters willing to drop the Bears, as a mix of Group of Five schools and three-loss Power Five programs sat beneath Notre Dame.

You could make the case for Memphis and Iowa to leap Baylor. The Tigers downed Houston by 18 and are in line to be the top Group of Five team, while the Hawkeyes handed Minnesota its first loss.

Since Cincinnati won two of its past three games by a field goal, it may be hard to justify it moving up a few places.

Baylor's tumble could also be compared to Auburn's since the voters have valued SEC sides much more than those from the Big 12. Auburn was one position ahead of Baylor entering Week 12, and since both teams lost to top-10 foes, they could fall hand-in-hand.

Minnesota

One week after vaulting to No. 8, Minnesota will likely drop a few positions because of its defeat to Iowa.

The Golden Gophers will likely be jumped by Oklahoma, Penn State and possibly Florida at the back end of the top 10, but it should not fall too far since it displayed fight in the second half at Kinnick Stadium.

While a drop may not be ideal at this juncture, Minnesota still has an opportunity to work its way back up the list. P.J. Fleck's team must rebound in Week 13 by defeating a Northwestern team that has not won in the Big Ten this season.

A victory over the Wildcats would set up the Big Ten West leader with a chance to go 2-1 against ranked teams over a four-game stretch.

The rivalry contest with Wisconsin will have added meaning to it since the winner will go to the Big Ten Championship Game.

There is also extra juice to the game since the Golden Gophers won Paul Bunyan's Axe for the first time since 2003 last season.

A second straight win over Wisconsin should force one-loss Minnesota back into the top 10, and it could have a chance to surge further by beating Ohio State in Indianapolis.

Even if the Golden Gophers win out, they may not land in the top four with the Pac-12 champion, Oklahoma with a possible Big 12 crown and a one-loss Alabama in front of it.

