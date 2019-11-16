Video: Penn State Fans Go Wild After Condom Balloon Lands in End Zone

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

A unique celebration sent the crowd into a frenzy during No. 9 Penn State's clash with Indiana at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

As seen in the following video from Paddy Cotter on Twitter, a condom-turned-balloon floated into the end zone following a Penn State touchdown and then popped, much to the delight of the Nittany Lions faithful:

The high jinks came in the midst of a hugely important game for both teams, as Penn State entered with an overall record of 8-1 and conference record of 5-1, while Indiana entered 7-2 with a 4-2 mark in Big Ten play.

Both teams were technically still in the hunt for a Big Ten Championship Game berth when the game started, although chasing down undefeated Ohio State will be a tough task.

Penn State's hopes of doing so took a big hit last week when it fell 31-26 in a tightly contested road game against undefeated Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers entered the game having won four games in a row, although it was against inferior competition in the form of Rutgers, Maryland, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Penn State held a 20-14 lead at halftime of Saturday's game and extended it to 27-17 at the end of the third quarter before Indiana scored a touchdown in the fourth to shrink the deficit to three.

The Nittany Lions scored an insurance touchdown late in the fourth, however, and went on to win the game 34-27 and improve to 9-1 on the season.