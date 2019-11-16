College Football Rankings 2019: Overview of Week 12 Standings for NCAA's Top 25

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Three of the five power conferences possess Week 12 marquee matchups that could significantly alter the college football rankings.

After sliding into the Top Four of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday, Georgia faces a difficult road trip to Auburn, who could play spoiler for the Bulldogs and Alabama in November.

In the Big Ten, Minnesota will try to stay undefeated on the road at Iowa. The Hawkeyes can't win the Big Ten West, but they could open the door for Wisconsin to do so with a victory at Kinnick Stadium.

Baylor faces a similar task as the Golden Gophers, as it takes on Oklahoma at home in Saturday's primetime showdown.

With a win, Matt Rhule's Bears could experience a similar jump as Minnesota did after its triumph over Penn State.

However, an Oklahoma victory would put it back in the playoff conversation and likely eliminate Baylor.

Week 12 Rankings

College Football Playoff

1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Georgia (8-1)

5. Alabama (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Utah (8-1)

8. Minnesota (9-0)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Oklahoma (8-1)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Auburn (7-2)

13. Baylor (9-0)

14. Wisconsin (7-2)

15. Michigan (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Texas (6-3)

20. Iowa (6-3)

21. Boise State (8-1)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. Navy (7-1)

24. Kansas State (6-3)

25. Appalachian State (8-1)

With LSU, Ohio State and Clemson all expected to win by double digits, Georgia is the most likely Top Four program to lose Saturday.

LSU visits an Ole Miss side that has won one of its last four, Ohio State takes on Rutgers, who is winless in the Big Ten, and Clemson hosts a Wake Forest squad that dropped out of the Top 25 by losing to Virginia Tech.

While Georgia is favored to beat Auburn, per Caesars, the Tigers may put up a fight on home soil with a New Year's Six bowl still within reach.

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

In Auburn's best-case scenario, it would upset Georgia and Alabama to land a spot in the Top 10 alongside a few other SEC programs.

But Gus Malzahn's side was underwhelming in losses to LSU and Florida, and it managed just 20 points versus Ole Miss two weeks ago.

Georgia's defense enters with two shutouts in its last three contests and a single concession of over 20 points.

The Bulldogs rank second in points allowed per game at 10.1 and sit fourth in rushing yards conceded per contest with 74.6.

If they continue to silence the run and put pressure on Bo Nix, the Bulldogs should remain in the No. 4 position.

Since Alabama, Oregon and Utah face unranked foes, Minnesota has the best opportunity to challenge Georgia for its spot with a Week 12 victory.

The Golden Gophers square off with an Iowa defense that ranks in the Top 10 in scoring and rushing defense.

However, Kirk Ferentz's squad has struggled to score on a consistent basis against Top 25 opponents.

In defeats to Michigan and Penn State, the Hawkeyes produced 15 points, and they mustered six points over three quarters versus Wisconsin.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

If the Big Ten West leader earns a win at Kinnick Stadium, it could rise close to the Top Four as an undefeated squad with back-to-back Top 25 wins.

Alabama, Oregon and Utah would be unable to make that claim. In fact, they have three combined wins over ranked foes.

If Iowa pulls off the home win, it would jump near the Top 15 and allow Wisconsin the chance to clinch the Big Ten West with a November 30 victory over Minnesota.

Saturday's final must-see showdown has the feel of a playoff elimination game, even though there are four weeks of football before the final four is decided.

Baylor needs to beat Oklahoma to lift off from No. 13, but that might not even be enough to crack the top part of the list of contenders.

If Minnesota landed at No. 8 after beating then-No. 4 Penn State, Baylor would likely jump to No. 8 or No. 9 by beating No. 10 Oklahoma.

Even if the Bears beat the Sooners, they are not out of the clear. Texas awaits in Week 13, and a potential rematch with Oklahoma could occur in the Big 12 Championship Game.

If Baylor loses, it risks dropping behind Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame and others, which would leave it too much of a gap to make up in three weeks.

A second loss by Lincoln Riley's team at any point would knock it out of playoff contention.

In order to move closer to the top, the Sooners need to prove their disappointing performances against Kansas State and Iowa State are in the past.

But even a victory may not be enough for Oklahoma to move up if the teams above it continue to be successful.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com