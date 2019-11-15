FSU Head Coach Rumors: Seminoles Not Pursuing Bob Stoops for Vacant Position

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Florida State has reportedly removed former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops from its list of coaching candidates after speaking with his representatives.

Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat reported the update Friday after Stoops, who currently serves as the general manager and head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, told ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit last week rumors about him taking the Seminoles job were inaccurate.

Florida State fired Willie Taggart on Nov. 3 following a loss to rival Miami. One day later, Alison Posey of WTXL reported a deal between Stoops and FSU was "really close to being done."

The 59-year-old Ohio native was quick to push aside the speculation, however, and appears committed to the XFL ahead of its debut season in 2020. He retired from college football in June 2017.

Florida State was one college football's premier programs in the 1990s and returned to the national championship stage in 2013 by defeating Auburn in the BCS title game.

The Seminoles success continued with a 33-7 mark under Jimbo Fisher over the next three years, but they've gone just 17-18 over the past three seasons. Fisher resigned in December 2017 to accept the Texas A&M job and was replaced by Taggart.

Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat listed Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, Penn State's James Franklin and Memphis' Mike Norvell as the school's "Tier 1 targets."

While the search continues, Florida State faces a suddenly important game against FCS opponent Alabama State. FSU stands one win away from bowl eligibility, but can't afford a shocking upset against the Hornets with a road game against No. 11 Florida looming in the regular-season finale.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.