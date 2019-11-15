Abel Ruiz Hints at Barcelona Departure Because of Lack of Opportunities

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona youngster Abel Ruiz has suggested he'll consider his options away from the Camp Nou unless his first-team opportunities improve in Catalonia.

Ruiz, 19, made his first-team debut for Barca in the Supercopa de Catalunya in March 2018, but the striker had to wait more than a year before he made his league debut for the club (in a 2-0 win over Getafe in May 2019).

Speaking to press agency EFE (h/t Marca), the teenager expressed his desire to succeed at Barcelona while putting the club on notice regarding his willingness to move elsewhere:



"It's not that I didn't want to stay, as I've always said that my first option was [to stay at] Barcelona, but it's true that you want to keep growing and keep improving and, in the end, you're looking to do the best thing for yourself.

"In this case, the decision was to stay in the Segunda B [with Barcelona B] and wait for opportunities in the first team. I train day by day and I go step by step, I think the secret is growing little by little.

"The opportunities will come and you have to be ready, which is what we're trying to do in the academy. I want to grow as a player and as a person at this club because they've given me everything since the first day.

"As long as they believe in me, I'm going to believe in them. In the end, it's true that if you don't get the opportunities that you want, you will have to look elsewhere and find some minutes in these competitions."

Ruiz—who was born in January 2000—spent four years in Valencia's academy before he transferred to La Masia in 2012, training among Barcelona's youth for five years and graduating in 2017.

The frontman has scored nine goals in 60 appearances for Barcelona B over the past few seasons, though fan account La Masia pointed to a more prolific record in 2019-20 thus far:

Although the forward is capable of playing out wide, Ruiz looks most at home in a centre-forward role. Luis Suarez occupies that spot under Ernesto Valverde, with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi the only other natural fits in the position.

Ruiz showcased his poacher's touch on the opening day of the Segunda Division B campaign when he netted a sharp chance during a 2-0 win at Badalona:

Wingers Ansu Fati, 17, and Carlos Perez, 21, have each been included in Valverde's plans due to first-team injuries this season, but the chances don't look as plentiful for Ruiz.

In September, football author Tim Hanlon cited a report from Mundo Deportivo that said Sporting CP had an approach for the forward turned down this past summer:

Spain under-21 international Ruiz has a contract until June 2021, with the option of an extra two years should the club decide to extend his terms.

His desire for first-team minutes could result in a temporary transfer in the foreseeable future, but it seems unlikely Barcelona will sell such a promising prospect unless they receive a considerable offer.