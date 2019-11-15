Gerard Pique Backs New Clasico Date, Sergio Ramos Bemoans Extra Barcelona Rest

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has railed against Sergio Ramos' claims that Real Madrid will be at a disadvantage before El Clasico on December 18 because they'll have over 24 hours' less rest than their rivals.

The first Clasico of the 2019-20 campaign—originally meant to be played at the Camp Nou on October 26—was rescheduled following political protests in Catalonia. However, both clubs proposed and agreed to the new date.

Ramos spoke at a press conference prior to Spain's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Malta on Friday and said:

"In the end, the only ones that are at a disadvantage by this are us. It's a pity that we didn't play the Clasico when it was meant to be played (on Oct. 26) because both teams would have gone into that Saturday game having had the same (rest).

"There is still a possibility to change that (date) and we hope for our sake that this will be the case. If that cannot be done, then we will go to the game with the same mentality, which is to win it."

Barcelona face Real Sociedad away from home on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. local time before Madrid travel to Valencia on Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. local time.

There were initial suggestions the October Clasico could have been hosted at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but the fixture will be played in Catalonia:

Pique told Cadena Cope (h/t AS, via Football Espana's Colin Millar) "there is always some kind of complaint," and that Real will simply have more rest for their next game after the Clasico:

"The game had to have been played the day it had to be played. If it had been the other way around, Barca would have complained (for having less rest). The players are used to playing games two or three days apart. At Barca-Madrid, you look at everything with a magnifying glass.

"Surely if we look at other times we have had less rest than Madrid. We did not propose to postpone the game. This started with (La Liga president, Javier) Tebas who proposed to play in Madrid and from there we played on Dec. 18. We don't complain.

"What about the Oct. 26 date? Nothing would have happened the day we had to play. At one specific point there were people who rebelled against the police, but nothing happened at the Camp Nou and I am convinced that nothing will happen.”

Euan McTear of Marca suggested El Clasico has by and large favoured the team with less rest in their more recent meetings:

Ernesto Valverde's side are due to face Alaves at home on Saturday, Dec. 21—three days after the Clasico—but Real won't host Athletic Bilbao until Sunday, Dec. 22.

Ivan Rakitic scored the only goal of the game when these teams last met at the Bernabeu in March, via Eleven Sports:

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight competitive meetings with Real—who last beat the Blaugrana in La Liga in April 2016—and won their last two clashes (both at the Bernabeu).

Former Spain team-mates Pique and Ramos are each sure to be crucial figures when La Liga's two biggest rivals finally face off in December, though neither party sounds fully content ahead of the rescheduled clash.