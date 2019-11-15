Myles Garrett Says Mason Rudolph Brawl Was 'Foolish' and 'Out of Character'

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it in the closing seconds of his team's 21-7 home win at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.  

After the game, Garrett told Nate Davis of USA Today and other reporters that his act was "foolish" and "out of character." He said he "made a mistake" and "lost my cool."

"A win is a win," the defensive end also said after the game. "... I don't think it's overshadowed by what happens in eight seconds."

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot provided video of the incident, which appeared to show Rudolph getting hit near his forehead. Thankfully, the quarterback wasn't seriously injured, telling Steelers reporter Missi Matthews and others that he's fine.

The moment occurred soon after Rudolph completed an 11-yard pass to running back Trey Edmunds with just seconds remaining. Garrett tackled and landed on Rudolph, who took exception to the defensive end's act. The two then fought, leading to the helmet incident.

The fight didn't end there, however, as both teams got involved. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punched and kicked Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushed Rudolph to the ground:

All three players were ejected, and the game ended two plays later.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

