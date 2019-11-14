Alexandre Lacazette Says Arsenal Squad 'Definitely Supports' Unai Emery

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The Arsenal squad "definitely supports" the team's under-pressure manager Unai Emery, according to striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have been in poor form, with their 2-0 Premier League loss to Leicester City before the international break their fifth game in succession without a win.

Despite having the likes of Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil in attack, Emery has been unable to field a side with incision so far this team. Given the stolid nature of the football and the poor results, it's no surprise that supporters are beginning to lose faith in the coach.

But speaking to the Arsenal website, the French striker said there is still belief in the manager:

"Obviously we're not at the top of our game at the moment, but we remain leaders in the UEFA Europa League [Group F], we're still in the running in the championship. I think now we just need to work on keeping things calm and moving forward with that.

"We're working together every day on a constant basis to pick up the slack. The group definitely supports the coach, and I'm sure the club does as well. We're a very tight group, and we're doing everything we can to improve."

Lacazette has endured a challenging start to the season, with the early weeks of the campaign disrupted by injury. The 28-year-old has scored two goals in seven Premier League appearances, although he's not netted since September 1.

During the defeat at the King Power Stadium, Nick Ames of the Guardian noted Lacazette has struggled to get into a groove this term:

Per broadcaster Georgie Bingham, when Arsenal have earned positive results this season, it's typically been on the back of a piece of magic from the forward or his striker partner Aubameyang:

Lacazette excelled for the Gunners last season. While he has long been renowned as an excellent goalscorer, there were further developments in his game, with the forward improving his link play and creativity.

As such, he was a fine foil for Aubameyang, who was able to surge into the spaces created by the Frenchman's clever movement and finish chances:

While Lacazette's injury problems haven't helped the Gunners this term, the conditions haven't always been there for the team to thrive. Arsenal have lost their attacking identity under Emery, as they are not a side that steadily builds attacks with prolonged possession nor a team that will necessarily cause problems on the break.

Lacazette is one of the club's senior figures and will no doubt have a good read on what the players think of the manager. However, the same belief doesn't seem to be apparent in the fanbase. Any goodwill that's still lingering among supporters may erode completely if the team doesn't beat Southampton following the international break.