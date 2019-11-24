Shayna Baszler Shocks Becky Lynch and Bayley at WWE Survivor Series 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler beat Raw women's titleholder Becky Lynch and SmackDown women's champion Bayley in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Baszler first neutralized The Man by dropping her onto an announce table outside of the ring.

That turned it into a singles match between Baszler and Bayley. The SmackDown Superstar attempted to hit an elbow drop off the top rope, but The Queen of Spades countered into the Kirifuda Clutch. Unable to escape, Bayley tapped out.

The result meant NXT was the winning brand on the night, with four victories to its name while SmackDown claimed two and Raw had one.

Lynch was the last woman standing, though, after attacking Baszler after the match.

The dream match was announced shortly after NXT's surprise invasion of SmackDown on November 1. On that show, Baszler attacked both Bayley and Sasha Banks after the former beat Nikki Cross to retain the SmackDown women's title.

Baszler continued to cross enemy lines on an ensuing episode of Raw when she provided a distraction during a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Bayley also showed up to mix it up with her NXT counterpart.

There was a strong promo segment on Raw that saw Baszler interrupt a sit-down interview involving Lynch. Their back-and-forth went a long way toward building to the Triple Threat and also gave fans a taste of what a singles feud between them might be like.

The primary build for Survivor Series saw Baszler appearing on Raw and SmackDown, but Bayley crossed enemy lines on a recent episode of NXT to show she was unwilling to sit around and wait for The Queen of Spades to come to her.

While Baszler was celebrating with fellow Team Baszler members Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Kay Lee Ray after Shirai beat Mia Yim in a ladder match to earn the advantage for her team at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Bayley jumped her rival from behind and laid her out on the stage before running off.

Even before Lynch, Bayley and Baszler got physical on multiple occasions leading up to Survivor Series, there was some built-in heat to their rivalry.

Lynch and Bayley came up through NXT together as half of the Four Horsewomen stable along with Banks and Flair. Meanwhile, Baszler is part of Four Horsewomen stable that originated in MMA along with Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

The two factions have a natural rivalry, and it has long been assumed they would one day have a match against each other on a big stage such as Survivor Series, SummerSlam or WrestleMania.

Giving fans a taste of it with Lynch, Bayley and Baszler was a smart move on WWE's part to test the waters of potentially making it happen further down the road, and with Baszler scoring the win, the momentum is on the side of MMA's version of the Four Horsewomen.

