Rodrigo Says He Is 'A More Complete Player' After Manchester City Move

Rodrigo Says He Is 'A More Complete Player' After Manchester City MoveNovember 14, 2019
Rodrigo believes he has more to offer the Spain national team now after his summer move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid.
The 23-year-old has been included in the squad for Spain's upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania:
La Roja have already qualified for next summer's tournament, but they can guarantee top spot in Group F if they beat Malta, No. 182 in FIFA's world rankings, on Friday.
Rodrigo believes he has become a more complete player in the four months since moving to City, and he is confident he now has more to offer Spain manager Robert Moreno, per the Press Association (h/t Sky Sports):
"When you decide to make a change, it's for individual growth, and it's been good for me. It's a competitive league, the football is more direct and makes you learn. I am a more complete player and I can contribute something more to the national team."
Under Pep Guardiola in 2019-20, Rodrigo has played in 10 of City's 12 Premier League games.
Due to a spate of injuries in the Sky Blues' back line, he has had to deputise at centre-back on a couple of occasions.
But, in the main, he has been deployed in his more natural central midfield role, and he has been impressive:
City, though, by their incredibly high standards, are struggling at the moment.
Sunday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool saw the defending champions drop nine points back in the Premier League title race:
City were able to overturn a 10-point deficit to win the league last term. But given Liverpool's remarkable form so far in the 2019-20 campaign—they have dropped just two points in 12 games—City can afford no more slip-ups.
They are back in action after the international break on November 23 when they host in-form Chelsea.
