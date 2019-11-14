Rodrigo Says He Is 'A More Complete Player' After Manchester City Move

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Rodrigo believes he has more to offer the Spain national team now after his summer move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old has been included in the squad for Spain's upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania:

La Roja have already qualified for next summer's tournament, but they can guarantee top spot in Group F if they beat Malta, No. 182 in FIFA's world rankings, on Friday.

Rodrigo believes he has become a more complete player in the four months since moving to City, and he is confident he now has more to offer Spain manager Robert Moreno, per the Press Association (h/t Sky Sports):

"When you decide to make a change, it's for individual growth, and it's been good for me. It's a competitive league, the football is more direct and makes you learn. I am a more complete player and I can contribute something more to the national team."

Under Pep Guardiola in 2019-20, Rodrigo has played in 10 of City's 12 Premier League games.

Due to a spate of injuries in the Sky Blues' back line, he has had to deputise at centre-back on a couple of occasions.

But, in the main, he has been deployed in his more natural central midfield role, and he has been impressive:

City, though, by their incredibly high standards, are struggling at the moment.

Sunday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool saw the defending champions drop nine points back in the Premier League title race:

City were able to overturn a 10-point deficit to win the league last term. But given Liverpool's remarkable form so far in the 2019-20 campaign—they have dropped just two points in 12 games—City can afford no more slip-ups.

They are back in action after the international break on November 23 when they host in-form Chelsea.