Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Says He Gets a 'Boost' from Jurgen Klopp Messages

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Harry Wilson has said he is in regular contact with Liverpool during his season-long loan at Bournemouth and receives messages from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old has been excellent for the Cherries so far in 2019-20, netting four goals in 11 Premier League appearances, including a superb free-kick against Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City back in August:

Wales international Wilson has outlined the contact he has with his parent club and said he is encouraged by the fact Klopp still has the time to keep an eye on him while trying to guide Liverpool to a first title in 30 years, per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"I am always in touch with Liverpool. They have a loan guy there who I am in contact with every week, and I get the odd message off the manager. He says he has been watching, and after I scored against Man City he congratulated me on the goal. He messaged and said 'great free-kick.'

"It gives you a boost to see that, and it is great he is keeping an eye on me. It is good to know when you go out on loan you are not forgotten about. I'm still in contact with a few of the lads, and if I can get to a game I always will.

"To see Liverpool win the Premier League would be fantastic being a Liverpool fan. But to get to the Euros with Wales would be just as special."

Wilson joined Liverpool's youth ranks in 2005, and although he made his senior debut in an FA Cup match in January 2017, he has never turned out for the Reds in a Premier League match.

He has previously spent time on loan at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City and last term at Derby County, where he netted 16 goals in 43 Championship appearances playing under Frank Lampard:

Wilson has made an impressive transition to playing in the Premier League, and if he continues his fine form throughout the campaign, there could well be a place for him in Liverpool's senior squad next season.

The problem the winger faces, though, is that if and when he returns to Liverpool, his competitors for a starting place will include some of the best players in the English top flight.

Wilson's preferred position on the right flank is occupied at Liverpool by Mohamed Salah, while Sadio Mane plays on the opposite side.

While the Welshman is unlikely to unseat them in Liverpool's starting team, the fact that he is versatile enough to play in numerous forward positions could make him a vital squad asset for Klopp.

Liverpool do not boast the remarkable squad depth Pep Guardiola's City do, but Wilson could play a role in redressing that balance in the future.