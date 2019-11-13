Video: Austin Rivers Tells Refs to Give Father Doc Technical in Rockets-Clippers

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

What's a little trolling among father and son?

The Toyota Center crowd found out firsthand Wednesday night during the Houston Rockets' 102-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers when Austin Rivers called for a technical foul against his father, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, as he argued a call late in the fourth quarter.

First of all, shoutout to Austin for fully committing to the bit. This was not one faint call for the technical. Austin signaled for it several times right in Doc's face and then basked in the moment with the crowd after the refs finally acquiesced.

Doc's tech was largely ceremonial at that point, with the Rockets already pulling away on the back of James Harden's 47-point night. If anything, it might have been a wake-up signal after his Clippers' sleepy performance.

The Clips shot just 38.8 percent of the field, including a 10-of-33 mark from beyond the arc.

For his part, Austin finished with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. It wasn't the greatest stat line of his career, but he did give us a memorable father-son moment that will likely have him sitting at the kids table on Thanksgiving.