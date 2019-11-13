Video: Austin Rivers Tells Refs to Give Father Doc Technical in Rockets-Clippers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 13 : Austin Rivers #25 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the LA Clippers on November 13, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

What's a little trolling among father and son?   

The Toyota Center crowd found out firsthand Wednesday night during the Houston Rockets' 102-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers when Austin Rivers called for a technical foul against his father, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, as he argued a call late in the fourth quarter.

First of all, shoutout to Austin for fully committing to the bit. This was not one faint call for the technical. Austin signaled for it several times right in Doc's face and then basked in the moment with the crowd after the refs finally acquiesced.

Doc's tech was largely ceremonial at that point, with the Rockets already pulling away on the back of James Harden's 47-point night. If anything, it might have been a wake-up signal after his Clippers' sleepy performance.

The Clips shot just 38.8 percent of the field, including a 10-of-33 mark from beyond the arc.

For his part, Austin finished with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. It wasn't the greatest stat line of his career, but he did give us a memorable father-son moment that will likely have him sitting at the kids table on Thanksgiving. 

