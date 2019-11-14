College Football Odds Week 12: Picks, Score Predictions for Top 25 Teams

John Amis/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs can further cement their status as a College Football Playoff contender Saturday.

Kirby Smart's team is on the inside track to the SEC Championship Game, and it can add to its resume by earning a road win over the Auburn Tigers.

The SEC East leader already contains a pair of top-10 victories and sits fourth in the playoff ranking.

A triumph at Jordan-Hare Stadium would hand the Bulldogs three victories over top-12 programs, which may play in their favor when the playoff selection committee discusses the four best teams in December.

There are also playoff implications in Big 12 and Big Ten games, as Oklahoma tries to knock off undefeated Baylor and Minnesota looks to stay perfect against Iowa.

Week 12 Schedule

Saturday, November 16

No. 5 Alabama (-19.5) at Mississippi State (Noon, ESPN)

Indiana at No. 9 Penn State (-14.5) (Noon, ABC)

No. 11 Florida (-7) at Missouri (Noon, CBS)

No. 14 Wisconsin (-14.5) at Nebraska (Noon, BTN)

Michigan State at No. 15 Michigan (-13.5) (Noon, Fox)

Kansas at No. 22 Oklahoma State (-17.5) (Noon, FS1)

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame (-7) (2:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 2 Ohio State (-51) at Rutgers (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson (-34.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 4 Georgia (-2.5) at No. 12 Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 18 Memphis (-10.5) at Houston (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State (-7) (3:30 p.m., FS1)

West Virginia at No. 24 Kansas State (-14.5) (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa (-3) (4 p.m., Fox)

No. 1 LSU (-21) at Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 17 Cincinnati (-14) at South Florida (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 10 Oklahoma (-10) at No. 13 Baylor (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 25 Appalachian State (-16.5) at Georgia State (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

UCLA at No. 7 Utah (-21.5) (8 p.m., Fox)

New Mexico at No. 21 Boise State (-28) (10:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon (-27.5) (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

All Times ET. Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Score Predictions

No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 12 Auburn 13

Since the October 12 upset loss to South Carolina, Georgia's defense conceded 17 points in three games with two shutouts against Kentucky and Missouri.

Fourteen of the 17 points were scored by Florida in the fourth quarter of a game in which the Gators managed 21 rushing yards.

The Bulldogs have given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the FBS at 74.6, and only Ohio State has let up fewer points per game.

Georgia's linebackers have been the dominant unit, as Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith and Quay Walker lead the team in sacks and Monty Rice and Tae Crowder top the squad in tackles.

If they can pressure Bo Nix and limit Auburn's rushing attack, Jake Fromm and the Georgia offense could pull away to seventh double-digit victory.

Nix is coming off a 340-yard performance against Ole Miss, but he failed to throw a touchdown in the 20-14 victory.

The Auburn freshman has not had an outing of more than 200 yards against four ranked foes. In the losses to LSU and Florida, he went 26-of-62 for 302 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Those numbers do not inspire confidence for a team looking to stay on the fringe of the New Year's Six bowls.

If Auburn were to win out against Georgia, Samford and Alabama, it could be in contention for the SEC's spot in the Sugar Bowl or an at-large berth in the New Year's Six, but that seems like a pipe dream with the way Nix has played in big games.

Georgia's offense may not overwhelm Auburn's defense, but Fromm should be able to lead a few scoring drives to eclipse the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game.

No. 10 Oklahoma 55, No. 13 Baylor 31

Baylor and Oklahoma have to put on a show Saturday night in order to impress the selection committee.

In their past two games, the Sooners fell to Kansas State and survived an upset bid from Iowa State. In the same span, the Bears produced 17 points at home versus West Virginia and needed three overtimes to put away TCU.

The committee paid attention to those performances by placing Oklahoma at No. 10 and Baylor at No. 13 in the second playoff rankings.

Oklahoma possesses the more explosive offense and a Heisman Trophy contender in Jalen Hurts.

In all but one of their nine games, the Sooners have reached 40 points. Their lowest point total is 34, against Texas on Oct. 12.

Since beating the Longhorns, the transfer from Alabama has 14 total touchdowns and a single turnover through the air. Hurts has CeeDee Lamb to thank for some of his aerial success, as the junior wide receiver has 302 receiving yards and three scores on 13 receptions in the past two games.

In total, Lamb owns five 100-yard performances and a trio of multi-score outings, and he is the biggest threat Baylor's defense has faced all season.

The concern with the Bears is their ability to keep pace with the Sooners in what will likely be a high-scoring affair.

In Week 11's win over TCU, Baylor managed nine points in regulation before finding the end zone once in each of the three overtimes. In its most recent home game, Matt Rhule's side produced 453 total yards, but only put up 17 points versus West Virginia.

Charlie Brewer and the Baylor offense will likely receive scoring opportunities against an Oklahoma defense that let up 89 points to Kansas State and Iowa State. But the junior signal-caller has not thrown more than two touchdowns in a game since the start of October and tossed three picks against Texas Tech on Oct. 12.

If the Sooners are going to eclipse 40 again and look to score more to impress the committee, there should not be much trust in Baylor's offense doing the same. And because of that, the Bears' winning run is likely to end.

Other Score Predictions

Alabama 45, Mississippi State 10

Penn State 27, Indiana 20

Florida 36, Missouri 12

Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 17

Michigan 26, Michigan State 10

Oklahoma State 40, Kansas 16

Notre Dame 34, Navy 20

Ohio State 63, Rutgers 7

Clemson 59, Wake Forest 14

Memphis 45, Houston 31

Texas 21, Iowa State 20

Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17

Minnesota 24, Iowa 17

LSU 42, Ole Miss 7

Cincinnati 38, South Florida 20

Appalachian State 34, Georgia State 13

Utah 41, UCLA 7

Boise State 45, New Mexico 10

Oregon 41, Arizona 28

