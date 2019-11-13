Free-Agent Guard Iman Shumpert Reportedly Signs Contract with Nets

Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free agent Iman Shumpert has finally found a home after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will sign Shumpert to take a spot on their roster that has been open with Wilson Chandler currently serving a 25-game suspension. 

Chandler was suspended in August after testing positive for the growth hormone stimulant Ipamorelin. 

Under NBA rules, teams are allowed to add a 16th player to the regular-season roster if one of their players signed to a guaranteed contract is placed on the suspended list. 

The Nets have had a vacant spot since Chandler was placed on the suspended list following their fifth game of the season on Nov. 1. 

Brooklyn needs more depth at guard with Caris LeVert currently nursing a sprained right thumb that kept him out of Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. 

Shumpert spent the entire offseason and first three weeks of the regular season trying to find a job. He wrote on Twitter in August that he was "working quietly behind the scenes" waiting for an opportunity to present itself. 

Last season, Shumpert played for the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. The 29-year-old averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 62 games between the two teams. 

