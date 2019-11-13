Real Madrid's Luka Modric on Future: 'We'll See If One Day I Can Play in Italy'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2019

EIBAR, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 9: Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Eibar v Real Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua on November 9, 2019 in Eibar Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has hinted he would be open to a move to Italy in the future. 

The Croatian's Real contract expires at the end of the the 2019-20 campaign, meaning the Ballon d'Or holder could call time on his Madrid career after eight years next summer.

Speaking to Sky Italia (h/t Michael Plant of Goal), Modric said he is committed to Real at the moment, but he talked up the idea of a potential move to Italy:

"I like Italy, it's close to Croatia. I watch Serie A because I have many national team-mates playing there. Then the Italians are fantastic and have a mentality similar to us Croats. We'll see if one day I can play in Italy, I can't talk about this because I'm a Real Madrid player, I like being in Real and for now I see my future only there."

Modric was strongly linked to Inter Milan during 2018.

Back in the summer, Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported Real could use the former Tottenham Hotspur man in a deal to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

But Modric stayed put at the Santiago Bernabeu, and after a below-par 2018-19, he hasn't been able to get a consistent run of games. He is no longer an indispensable part of Zinedine Zidane's first team, either.

Fitness problems have played a role in Modric being restricted to just three La Liga starts so far this term, but so has the emerging importance of 21-year-old Federico Valverde:

It is no surprise Modric can no longer play week in, week out, given he recently turned 34.

If he signs a new deal at Real, he will still have a key role to play given his immense experience and intelligence on the ball.

But if he is to stay at Real, Modric may have to accept a more limited starting role in the side.

If he wants to remain a regular, he may have to look elsewhere, and Italy is clearly of interest to the four-time UEFA Champions League winner. 

