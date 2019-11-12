Stephen Strasburg Rumors: Padres Won't Be in the Market for World Series MVP

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Although the San Diego Padres were big spenders last offseason, they reportedly won't break the bank for either Stephen Strasburg or Gerrit Cole, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Strasburg would seemingly be a top target as a San Diego native and reigning World Series MVP, but he is reportedly seeking about $30-34 million per year for at least six seasons. If these numbers hold up, the Padres "will not be in the market" for the talented starter, per Acee.

The 31-year-old, who went to West Hills High School in Santee, California, before heading to San Diego State, appears perfect on paper for a Padres squad that is loaded with hitting talent but struggled with inconsistency in the rotation.

Strasburg is coming off one of the best seasons of his career while going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.038 WHIP. He led the National League with 209 innings pitched while setting a career high with 251 strikeouts.

Only one San Diego player, Joey Lucchesi, topped 150 innings this season while 16 different players made at least one start. The 4.60 ERA as a team ranked 12th in the National League.

The organization also showed a willingness to hand out big contracts last year when it signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal. One year earlier, Eric Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million deal.

However, it seems the squad is drawing the line when it comes to Strasburg, as well as Cole, in its offseason plans for 2020.