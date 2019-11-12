Stephen Strasburg Rumors: Padres Won't Be in the Market for World Series MVP

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2019

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Although the San Diego Padres were big spenders last offseason, they reportedly won't break the bank for either Stephen Strasburg or Gerrit Cole, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Strasburg would seemingly be a top target as a San Diego native and reigning World Series MVP, but he is reportedly seeking about $30-34 million per year for at least six seasons. If these numbers hold up, the Padres "will not be in the market" for the talented starter, per Acee.

The 31-year-old, who went to West Hills High School in Santee, California, before heading to San Diego State, appears perfect on paper for a Padres squad that is loaded with hitting talent but struggled with inconsistency in the rotation.

Strasburg is coming off one of the best seasons of his career while going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.038 WHIP. He led the National League with 209 innings pitched while setting a career high with 251 strikeouts.

Only one San Diego player, Joey Lucchesi, topped 150 innings this season while 16 different players made at least one start. The 4.60 ERA as a team ranked 12th in the National League. 

The organization also showed a willingness to hand out big contracts last year when it signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal. One year earlier, Eric Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million deal.

However, it seems the squad is drawing the line when it comes to Strasburg, as well as Cole, in its offseason plans for 2020.

Related

    Report: Astros Stole Signs Electronically in 2017

    Four people from 2017 World Series champion Astros said team stole signs with aid of camera in outfield

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros Stole Signs Electronically in 2017

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Padres new identity goes far beyond brown

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Padres new identity goes far beyond brown

    FriarWire
    via Medium

    Friar Fotos: Brown is Back

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Friar Fotos: Brown is Back

    FriarWire
    via Medium

    Report: Cole Unlikely to Sign New Deal Before January

    Strasburg and Rendon markets could move much quicker

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cole Unlikely to Sign New Deal Before January

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report