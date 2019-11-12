Video: Chris Paul Talks Being Traded by Rockets on Kevin Hart's 'Cold as Balls'

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Chris Paul shed some insight into the offseason trade that sent him from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube show Cold as Balls, the nine-time All-Star said NBA teams are "gonna do whatever they wanna do" and will "tell you one thing and do a smooth other thing."



Speaking specifically about the Rockets, Paul said general manager Daryl Morey "don't owe me nothing...he may tell me one thing, but do another thing. But you just understand that that's what it is."

Paul was dealt to Oklahoma City in July as part of a package for Russell Westbrook. The move came one year after the Rockets re-signed Paul for four years and $160 million.

Morey told The Athletic's Sam Amick that James Harden asked about the possibility of keeping Paul in a deal for Westbrook, but "math of the deal required Chris going out, unfortunately."

Even though the Thunder are off to a slow 4-6 start this season, Paul has been excellent through 10 games. The 34-year-old is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists per contest with a career high 44.4 shooting percentage from three-point range.