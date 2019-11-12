Clippers Rumors: Landry Shamet's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Grade 2 Sprain

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Landry Shamet #20 of the LA Clippers dribbles during a 98-88 Clippers win over the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers sharpshooter Landry Shamet has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain on his left ankle, and his timetable to return remains unclear, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Shamet, who injured the ankle in the third quarter of Monday's 98-88 win over the Toronto Raptors, left the locker room last night on crutches, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Shamet, 22, has started all 10 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 9.1 points and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 39 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three. 

Even with Paul George expected to make his season debut Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Shamet would have been expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac. 

Now, however, it's unclear when Shamet will be available, though his injury could keep him out at least six weeks:

That's potentially a major blow for the Clippers, though depth is a strong suit for the team, with the two-man wrecking crew of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench. On the wing, players like Rodney McGruder, Jerome Robinson and Terance Mann are also available.

The Clippers could also choose to play big, moving George down to the 2, Leonard to the 3 and keeping Patrick Patterson in the starting lineup at the 4. But with enough wing options to replace Shamet's minutes, that seems unlikely. 

The bigger concern for the Clippers is that Shamet has had ankle and foot injuries in the past, spraining his ankle before his rookie season and missing time on two separate occasions at Wichita State with foot injuries.

Related

    Eric Gordon to Miss 6 Weeks

    Mike D'Antoni confirms Rockets guard will have knee surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Eric Gordon to Miss 6 Weeks

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: PG Plans to Play Thursday

    Paul George (shoulders) expected to make his Clippers debut on Thursday vs. Pelicans (Yahoo)

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Report: PG Plans to Play Thursday

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: All of Knicks Brass 'On Notice'

    Fizdale isn't the only one on the hot seat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: All of Knicks Brass 'On Notice'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks' 20-Year Mess Starts at the Top 😬

    Bad basketball is just the Knicks' organizational DNA at this point

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks' 20-Year Mess Starts at the Top 😬

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report