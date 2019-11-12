NBA Rumors: Paul George Plans to Make Clippers Debut Thursday vs. Pelicans

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Paul George is reportedly planning to make his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers this week.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the six-time All-Star intends to play Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans barring any setbacks.

George has missed the Clippers' first 10 games this season recovering from offseason surgeries on both of his shoulders.

Following the team's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22, Haynes reported he was expected to need three more weeks of recovery time.

Expectations are incredibly high for the Clippers thanks to their offseason additions of George and Kawhi Leonard. They are off to a strong 7-3 start with Leonard to lead the way.

If George is able to play Thursday, the Clippers will have their full complement of talent available for the first time this season. L.A. acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July after he finished third in NBA MVP voting in 2018-19.

Last season with the Thunder, George set career highs with 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 3.8 three-pointers per game.