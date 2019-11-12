Cowboys' Michael Bennett Says Jerry Jones Didn't Ask Him to Stand for Anthem

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett said owner Jerry Jones has not asked him to stand for the national anthem. However, he has opted to do so after having discussions with his new teammates.

"I feel at this point in my career, if my teammates asked me to do something and I can do it," Bennett told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. "I know people want make it what it what they want to. I don't know what to tell them."

The 33-year-old has previously remained seated for the Star-Spangled Banner as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, and he stayed in the locker room for the anthem while with the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Jones said in July 2018 the Cowboys' policy is for players to stand during the anthem. He did, however, join Dallas players and coaches in taking a knee prior to the anthem during a September 2017 contest a few days after President Donald Trump said NFL owners should say: "Get that son of a b---h off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

Bennett was acquired from the Patriots on Oct. 25. Hill reported days later that Bennett and the Cowboys had talked about the anthem matter prior to the trade and the two sides reached an understanding that he would stand on the sideline.

He has stood for each of his first two games in Dallas.

Back in August 2017, Bennett told CNN: "I won't stand til I feel like everything is equal. I won't stand til everyone has justice. I won't stand til everyone has freedom."

Though he has opted to stand in recent weeks, Bennett added the following, per Hill:

"This doesn't take away what I have done...and the stances that I took, the death threats I have had on my life. I have done it all. I don't think it makes me less of a person or makes them less of people. At the end of the day, people get caught into certain things and don't get caught up into what people are doing to change society. We all are men. We are all trying to figure it out. None of us are finished products when it comes to society.

"I am a black man. I have always said that. I have always stood on what I have believed in every single situation whether it's with Donald Trump, whether it was with the police, whether it was with police brutality, how women of color have been treated, how much money I have donated to different things, the causes I have stood up with, the people I have stood with. It doesn't make me less of a person."

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to actively protest social injustice. He sat during the anthem in August 2016 but later changed his demonstration to kneeling after a conversation with a military member.

After Bennett and others joined Kaepernick in the protest, the NFL took action by implementing a rule in May 2018 that required players to stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room. That policy has since been shelved.