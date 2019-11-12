Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante: 'I Can, Like Everyone, Get Annoyed'

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has said even he can get angry at times, despite his typically genial nature.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence over the last few seasons.

In 2013, he joined Ligue 2 side Caen and helped them gain promotion before joining Leicester City in 2015.

In England, he has established himself as one of the world's best midfielders after winning Premier League titles with both the Foxes and Chelsea—who he joined in 2016—and he also played a key role in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup win.

Kante is one of the most likeable players in the English top flight, but he told L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) even he can get frustrated at times:

"I can, like everyone, get annoyed, accept or not accept certain things. I try to live life in the best way possible. Before I became a professional, I had a life like a quasi-majority of people. I loved football and footballers like a fan. Today, although people view me as a star, I know what it is like to be on the other side.

"And to make people happy, that's always good. I have always wanted to take pleasure in my life in football. Even if it is also a job, it is the thing that I do that I feel most comfortable doing. Putting myself out there in the media or the public, I can do it at certain points. But I don't like to do it too often."

Kante has been phenomenally consistent during his top-flight career.

In the last five full seasons, playing for Caen, Leicester and Chelsea, he has missed just 11 of a possible 190 league games.

In 2019-20, though, he has already missed seven of the Blues' 12 matches in the English top flight due to a number of fitness issues.

Before the international break, the 28-year-old returned to play 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic scored at Stamford Bridge to extend Chelsea's winning run in the league to six matches:

Frank Lampard has managed to guide Chelsea to third in the Premier League after 12 rounds of the new season since taking over in the summer:

The Blues legend has impressed by building a successful and exciting side with a number of academy players.

If Kante can stay fit, Chelsea are likely only to improve further, and the Frenchman will be vital in the Blues' next game after the international break, when they face Manchester City on November 11.