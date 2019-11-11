LSU's Ed Orgeron Responds to Viral Video of Locker Room Speech After Alabama Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Very few things are kept private in 2019, and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron experienced that firsthand over the weekend.

No. 2 LSU defeated No. 3 Alabama 46-41 Saturday afternoon. It marked the first time the Tigers had topped the Crimson Tide since 2011 and kept LSU undefeated this season while handing Alabama its first loss of the year.

Orgeron was fired up in the locker room afterward—the locker room at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, no less—and his profanity-laced speech to his team was made public when a player recorded it.

"I wish that never would have happened," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "It shouldn't have happened. I addressed it with the player who did it. He apologized. He felt bad about it."

Orgeron added:

"The things that I say outside to the media, those are the things that I want to get out. And if I wanted that to get out, I would have said that outside. But, you know, you get emotional when you talk to your football team, just like when we all talk to our family. We talk around the dinner table, and we say some things that outside the family, we don't say. And it was not meant to hurt anybody or nothing like that. It was just a fiery moment, a very emotional moment with our team. That's all that was."

Orgeron's message when speaking to the media was more positive and only directed to LSU:

The Tigers' triumph over Alabama marked the fourth time this season they've defeated a Top 10 opponent. According to CBS Sports HQ, that mark is the most by a team in a single season since the 1987 Miami Hurricanes. Additionally, LSU's 46 points were the most allowed by an Alabama defense since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007, also per CBS Sports HQ.

This season so far is the pinnacle for LSU football since Orgeron was hired as head coach in 2016. Following Saturday's result, junior quarterback Joe Burrow is favored to claim the Heisman Trophy, while the Tigers seem well on their way to capturing their first national championship since 2007.