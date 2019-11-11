MLB Rumors: Mets FA Zack Wheeler Draws Interest from Angels, Padres, White Sox

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Although he has yet to officially hit free agency, Zack Wheeler is already on the radar for multiple MLB teams.

MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported Monday the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox have shown interest in the 29-year-old right-hander.

The New York Mets tendered Wheeler the $17.8 million qualifying offer for 2020, but Morosi added he's expected to turn the offer down to enter free agency.

