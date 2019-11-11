LeBron James Says 'AAU Coaches Don't Give a F--k' While Discussing Bronny, Bryce

As the debate over load management in the NBA continues, one of the factors regularly brought up is the increasingly demanding schedule young prospects face on the AAU circuit. 

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has strong feelings on the subject. 

"These kids are going into the league already banged up, and I think parents and coaches need to know [that]... well, AAU coaches don’t give a f--k," James, whose sons Bronny and Bryce both play for AAU teams, told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "AAU coaches couldn't give a damn about a kid and what his body is going through."

He continued:

"It was a few tournaments where my kids—Bronny and Bryce—had five games in one day and that's just f--king out of control. That's just too much. And there was a case study where I read a report. I don't know who wrote it not too long ago, and it was talking about the causes and [kid's] bodies already being broken down and they contributed it to AAU basketball and how many games that these tournaments are having for the [financial benefit]. So, I'm very conscious for my own son because that's all I can control, and if my son says he's sore or he's tired, he's not playing."

                    

