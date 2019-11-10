Steve Mills After Knicks' Blowout Loss vs. Cavs: 'Not Where We Expected to Be'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have lost eight of 10 games to start the 2019-20 NBA season and recorded their largest margin of defeat Sunday by losing 108-87 to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

Afterward, Knicks president Steve Mills met with reporters to discuss the lowly state of the franchise:

Mills also expressed that he and the front office aren't considering making changes within the coaching staff yet. "We have patience, and we believe in (head coach David Fizdale)," Mills said. "We believe in the group that we put together, but we also know ... we need to find a way to have a consistent level of effort and execution that has to pull itself together.

"It's not good enough for us to play well for two quarters and then poorly for two other quarters."

The Knicks didn't play well from the start against the Cavaliers, as they trailed by 12 by the end of the first quarter.

By the third quarter, fans in attendance were loudly booing the Knicks as they trailed 68-42.

The team's disastrous performance compelled Mills and general manager Scott Perry to address it with the media. "To say that's a rarity is underselling," The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov tweeted in reference to Mills and Perry's press conference.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix added:

"I live in that sense of urgency," Fizdale told reporters postgame. "I don't need anyone to speak to give me a sense of urgency. I'm not cruising through this thing acting like I've got a bunch of time to get a team together."

Fizdale took over as head coach ahead of last season, and the Knicks finished the 2018-19 campaign with an NBA-worst 17-65 record. As a result, they landed the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. New York selected RJ Barrett out of Duke to pair with 2018 ninth overall pick Kevin Knox II as rebuilding pillars.

Through the first 10 games of this season, the outlook on that plan looks bleak.