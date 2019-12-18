Celtics' Gordon Hayward out vs. Mavericks Because of Left Foot Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward will miss Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a sore left foot, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Hayward has been snakebitten with injuries since signing a four-year, $127.8 million contract with the Celtics in 2017.

The 29-year-old dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia on the opening night of the 2017-18 season, which ended his year.

Although he remained healthy the following season, his performance suffered after having missed so much time. The 6'7" forward averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range, the second-lowest of his career.

Hayward got off to a bright start in 2019-20, averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while hitting 43.3 percent of his three-pointers in his first eight games. But he suffered a fracture in his left hand during Boston's 135-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 9.

Despite losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in the offseason, the Celtics sit at 17-7 on the season. The team still has Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to lead the offense, but Hayward's absence leaves Boston a little thin on the wing.