Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What a Saturday of football.

With a huge day in the books and two top-five teams losing, Sunday's Amway Coaches Poll was always likely to have a different look atop the rankings. Below, we'll review those changes.

Rankings

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Minnesota

8. Oklahoma

9. Utah

10. Baylor

11. Penn State

12. Florida

13. Auburn

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Navy

22. Iowa

23. Texas

24. Appalachian State

25. Indiana

Teams dropped out of rankings: Wake Forest, Kansas State, San Diego State

Analysis

Video Play Button CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Right Arrow Icon

The LSU Tigers staked their claim as the best team in college, traveling to Tuscaloosa and knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 behind the sterling play of quarterback Joe Burrow.

All he did was finish 31-of-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns, adding 64 more yards on the ground, in a statement win for the Tigers.

"He's one of the best we've had here," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Burrow, per the Associated Press. "But we've still got four games left and we're going down the road, we're going to try to win every game and we're going to bring a championship back to Louisiana."

"We're not done yet," Burrow added. "It's Game 9. We've got three more regular-season ones and the SEC championship. This was never our goal. We've got bigger goals than this."

The one-loss Crimson Tide aren't done yet, either, with their playoff aspirations still intact despite Saturday's loss. But it's rare to see an Alabama defense get carved to pieces in the manner Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (180 yards from scrimmage, four total touchdowns) and receivers Ja'Marr Chase (six receptions for 140 yards and a score) and Justin Jefferson (seven receptions for 79 yards) did to them.

Much will be made about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being less than 100 percent. But he doesn't play defense. Alabama has some issues on that side of the ball.

After their impressive display, the Tigers appear to be the team to beat in college football. But with Ohio State and Clemson each rolling on Saturday, they certainly aren't alone atop the rankings.

Penn State dropped from the land of the unbeatens, however, with a 31-26 loss against Minnesota on Saturday that put both their Big Ten title hopes and playoff aspirations in peril.

Video Play Button CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Right Arrow Icon

"We knew they were a good football team," Penn State head coach James Franklin said, per the AP. "It's hard to be undefeated."

Indeed it is. Only LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Baylor and Minnesota remain unblemished.

And a number of teams will be looking to avoid what could potentially be crippling losses for their playoff hopes next week. Georgia face an enormous test against Auburn, as does Notre Dame against Navy, Clemson against Wake Forest and Oklahoma against Baylor.

For both Georgia and Oklahoma, losses could also end their conference title hopes. So just another Saturday with huge implications for college football.