Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 12 Rankings RevealedNovember 10, 2019
What a Saturday of football.
With a huge day in the books and two top-five teams losing, Sunday's Amway Coaches Poll was always likely to have a different look atop the rankings. Below, we'll review those changes.
Rankings
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Minnesota
8. Oklahoma
9. Utah
10. Baylor
11. Penn State
12. Florida
13. Auburn
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Navy
22. Iowa
23. Texas
24. Appalachian State
25. Indiana
Teams dropped out of rankings: Wake Forest, Kansas State, San Diego State
Analysis
The LSU Tigers staked their claim as the best team in college, traveling to Tuscaloosa and knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 behind the sterling play of quarterback Joe Burrow.
All he did was finish 31-of-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns, adding 64 more yards on the ground, in a statement win for the Tigers.
"He's one of the best we've had here," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Burrow, per the Associated Press. "But we've still got four games left and we're going down the road, we're going to try to win every game and we're going to bring a championship back to Louisiana."
"We're not done yet," Burrow added. "It's Game 9. We've got three more regular-season ones and the SEC championship. This was never our goal. We've got bigger goals than this."
The one-loss Crimson Tide aren't done yet, either, with their playoff aspirations still intact despite Saturday's loss. But it's rare to see an Alabama defense get carved to pieces in the manner Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (180 yards from scrimmage, four total touchdowns) and receivers Ja'Marr Chase (six receptions for 140 yards and a score) and Justin Jefferson (seven receptions for 79 yards) did to them.
Much will be made about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being less than 100 percent. But he doesn't play defense. Alabama has some issues on that side of the ball.
After their impressive display, the Tigers appear to be the team to beat in college football. But with Ohio State and Clemson each rolling on Saturday, they certainly aren't alone atop the rankings.
Penn State dropped from the land of the unbeatens, however, with a 31-26 loss against Minnesota on Saturday that put both their Big Ten title hopes and playoff aspirations in peril.
"We knew they were a good football team," Penn State head coach James Franklin said, per the AP. "It's hard to be undefeated."
Indeed it is. Only LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Baylor and Minnesota remain unblemished.
And a number of teams will be looking to avoid what could potentially be crippling losses for their playoff hopes next week. Georgia face an enormous test against Auburn, as does Notre Dame against Navy, Clemson against Wake Forest and Oklahoma against Baylor.
For both Georgia and Oklahoma, losses could also end their conference title hopes. So just another Saturday with huge implications for college football.
