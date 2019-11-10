Report: Panthers' Cam Newton Considering Surgery to Repair Foot Injury

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton may opt for surgery on his injured left foot now that he's been placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Per that report:

"Almost certainly out for the season, Newton is now considering surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury in his foot, sources say. The procedure, which would come in the next week or two, has a recovery time of eight-to-10 weeks—three months at the most.

"Conceivably, Newton's ligaments in his foot would be healthy and repaired by March, when his future will be decided. The original plan was to wait and rehab, with the hope being that in a matter of weeks he could return. When he was placed on IR, which he understood, the focus shifted to the future."

Rapoport added that Newton wants to continue his career, though it "remains highly unlikely" he'll do so with the Panthers in 2020.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.