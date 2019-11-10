NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Predicting Top Movers in Week 12 Top 25 Standings

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Most college football fans were excited for two games Saturday, with each one featuring a pair of undefeated ranked teams. Alabama hosted LSU in a huge SEC clash, while Penn State traveled to take on Minnesota in a big Big Ten tilt.

Both of those matchups delivered as expected.

LSU continued its impressive season with a 45-41 win over Alabama, which will strengthen its hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are likely to drop a couple spots after their first loss of the season.

On the Big Ten side, Minnesota pulled out a surprising 31-26 win over Penn State, which had been ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and appeared to be a CFP contender this season.

After an exciting Week 11, here's how the updated AP poll should look, along with a closer breakdown of three teams that will be moving up.

Week 12 Poll Projections

1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Alabama (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Utah (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (8-1)

9. Minnesota (9-0)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Baylor (9-0)

13. Auburn (7-2)

14. Wisconsin (7-2)

15. Michigan (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Boise State (8-1)

20. SMU (9-1)

21. Navy (7-1)

22. Texas (6-3)

23. Iowa (6-3)

24. Indiana (7-2)

25. Texas A&M (6-3)

Top Movers

Minnesota

Despite starting the season with eight consecutive wins, not many people were talking about Minnesota as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. However, that could change, as the Golden Gophers knocked off Penn State for their best win of the year.

Minnesota should move into the top 10 in the AP poll because of the win, and it will have opportunities to keep climbing up the rankings. Two of the Golden Gophers' final three regular-season games are against ranked Big Ten rivals: Iowa and Wisconsin.

Plus, Minnesota should finish first in the Big Ten West. That means it will likely face Ohio State in the conference championship game, which would be a huge opportunity for the Golden Gophers to prove they are worthy of a Playoff berth.

Wisconsin

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Another Big Ten team on the rise is Wisconsin, which notched a much-needed 24-22 home win over Iowa on Saturday. The Badgers suffered road losses the previous two weeks, falling at Illinois and Ohio State.

Now, Wisconsin is back on track, and it should move up a few spots after its victory against Iowa, which was ranked No. 18 in the AP poll entering the matchup. The Badgers outlasted the Hawkeyes, as Jonathan Taylor rushed for 250 yards to help them pull out the close win.

In the final three weeks of the regular season, Wisconsin will have the opportunity to keep moving back up the rankings. Its biggest remaining contest comes in the regular-season finale, as it travels to Minnesota to take on the undefeated Golden Gophers on Nov. 30.

Boise State

Steve Conner/Associated Press

While numerous teams near the bottom of the AP poll lost in Week 11, Boise State notched another win, which should help the Broncos move up several spots in the rankings.

Boise State outlasted Wyoming on Saturday night, securing a 20-17 home victory in overtime. It wasn't the best showing for the Broncos this season, but they remain one of the best Group of Five schools in the country and should go on to win the Mountain West championship.

If Boise State keeps winning, there's a chance it could be the Group of Five school to earn the berth in the Cotton Bowl. That may require some other teams to lose, but the Broncos should take care of business on their end.