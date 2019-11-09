Pete Carroll: There's a 'Good Chance' Josh Gordon Makes Seahawks Debut vs. 49ers

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Saturday that "there's a good chance" new Seattle wideout Josh Gordon makes his debut for the team on Monday against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

"He did really well," Carroll said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, regarding Gordon's first week of practice.

"He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime. He fit in really well. He's a really good athlete. You can really tell that he's got a lot of potential to be a big-time player, so it was fun to see him on the practice field. He did a nice job."

When asked a followup question about whether that meant Gordon will suit up Monday, Carroll answered as follows.

"You've got to wait and see," Carroll said. "Wait and see. There's a good chance."

Henderson called the "wait and see" remark Carroll's "go-to line for questions about availability and personnel decisions in upcoming games."

Gordon played six games for the New England Patriots this season, catching 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown.

A knee injury suffered in Week 6 versus the New York Giants led to the Pats placing him on injured reserve, but on October 26, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Gordon would be medically cleared in "one to two weeks," at which point it was expected the Pats would release him.

That's exactly what happened, and the Seahawks picked Gordon up off waivers on Nov. 1.

The 28-year-old Gordon is a luxury for the Seahawks' passing attack, which Football Outsiders ranks first in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Quarterback and leading MVP candidate Russell Wilson has 22 touchdowns versus just one interception while completing 68.3 percent of his passes.

Wilson and No. 1 wideout Tyler Lockett have developed the year's top quarterback-wideout partnership, with the pass-catcher snagging 81.9 percent of his targets for 59 receptions, 767 yards and six touchdowns.

Adding Gordon to the mix should only help the Hawks and give them arguably one of the better trio of pass-catchers in recent history with Lockett and DK Metcalf.

And they'll likely need to keep their foot on the gas with the defense allowing the third-most yards per play, per Pro Football Reference. Seattle has allowed 28.2 points per game in its last five.

Still, the 7-2 Seahawks are just two games behind the 8-0 49ers for first place in the NFC West (and the NFC playoff picture). A win Monday would place the Seahawks one game back and give them control of their destiny for the division crown.