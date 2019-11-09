Video: Ed Orgeron Tells LSU Alabama's Stadium Is 'Our House' Now After Big Win

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers won at Bryant-Denny Stadium for just the second time since 2008 with a 46-41 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Now, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron believes his team will feel right at home in Tuscaloosa moving forward.

"This is our house from now on," Orgeron told his players on the field after the game.

LSU had struggled to defeat Alabama in recent years regardless of the venue. The Tigers entered Saturday having gone 2-10 against Nick Saban and Co. in their last 12 meetings, losing their past eight matchups.

During his postgame interview with CBS, Orgeron said that it was "a much-deserved victory for our football team and our great state of Louisiana and our great university of LSU":

Orgeron also called quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy front-runner, "one of the best we've had here."

LSU has now won four games against teams that were ranked in the Top 10 at the time this season. The Tigers previously beat then-No. 9 Texas (road), then-No. 7 Florida and then-No. 9 Auburn.