Video: Ed Orgeron Tells LSU Alabama's Stadium Is 'Our House' Now After Big Win

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers runs to the locker room after the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers won at Bryant-Denny Stadium for just the second time since 2008 with a 46-41 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Now, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron believes his team will feel right at home in Tuscaloosa moving forward.

"This is our house from now on," Orgeron told his players on the field after the game.

LSU had struggled to defeat Alabama in recent years regardless of the venue. The Tigers entered Saturday having gone 2-10 against Nick Saban and Co. in their last 12 meetings, losing their past eight matchups.

During his postgame interview with CBS, Orgeron said that it was "a much-deserved victory for our football team and our great state of Louisiana and our great university of LSU":

Orgeron also called quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy front-runner, "one of the best we've had here."

LSU has now won four games against teams that were ranked in the Top 10 at the time this season. The Tigers previously beat then-No. 9 Texas (road), then-No. 7 Florida and then-No. 9 Auburn.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Winners and Losers from Week 11 So Far 📊

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 11 So Far 📊

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Makes Heisman Statement as No. 2 LSU Holds Off No. 3 Alabama 46-41

    LSU Football logo
    LSU Football

    Burrow Makes Heisman Statement as No. 2 LSU Holds Off No. 3 Alabama 46-41

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    P.J. Fleck Is Having an Elite Year 🙌

    Read about the coach that turned Minnesota into an undefeated team as they try to take down Penn State today 📖

    College Football logo
    College Football

    P.J. Fleck Is Having an Elite Year 🙌

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ohio State Expects Young to Be Suspended 4 Games

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Ohio State Expects Young to Be Suspended 4 Games

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report