Clippers' Paul George Says 'Legend' of Kawhi Leonard Is True: 'He's a Fun Guy'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 9, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers smile while sitting on the bench during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 24, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When Kawhi Leonard declared himself "a fun guy" in his signature monotone voice prior to last season, a meme was born.

However, Los Angeles Clippers teammate Paul George dispelled any myth surrounding Leonard's personality Saturday:

George isn't the first to label Leonard fun this weekend, either. Former Toronto Raptors teammates Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby used the same descriptor to TSN's Josh Lewenberg Friday when asked what they will remember about playing with the reigning NBA Finals MVP last season as they captured Toronto's first title together.

"How good of a guy he really is," Lowry said. "How awesome of a person he is. How funny he is. How he literally taught me and our team how to stay level-headed and even-keeled."

Anunoby added: "He's a fun guy. He's cool. He's a good guy. That's really it, besides the basketball stuff."

The Clippers and Raptors will face off Monday for the first time since Leonard opted to leave the Raptors to sign with the Clippers in free agency this summer. George requested to be traded to L.A. from Oklahoma City at the urging of Leonard, so George speaking positively about Leonard isn't surprising.

Leonard offered insight to reporters about how he's feeling about facing his former team. He said, in part, "It's going to be fun."

The general consensus seems to be that fun follows anything involving Leonard these days.

