Joe Burrow Makes Heisman Statement as No. 2 LSU Holds Off No. 3 Alabama 46-41

Joe Burrow and No. 2 LSU went into Tuscaloosa on Saturday and defeated Tua Tagovailoa and No. 3 Alabama 46-41 in a pivotal SEC West showdown that featured no shortage of College Football Playoff implications.

Burrow led the way for the Tigers by throwing for 393 yards and three touchdowns. In his first game since undergoing ankle surgery on Oct. 20, Tagovailoa threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in a losing effort.

It marks LSU's first victory over Alabama since 2011, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. The loss snaps the Crimson Tide's 31-game home winning streak.

Notable Performances

LSU

QB Joe Burrow: 31-of-39, 393 yards, three touchdowns; 14 carries, 64 yards, one fumble

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 20 carries, 103 yards, three touchdowns

WR Justin Jefferson: seven catches, 79 yards

WR Ja'Marr Chase: six catches, 140 yards, one touchdown

Alabama

QB Tua Tagovailoa: 21-of-40, 418 yards, four touchdowns, one interception; three carries, -5 yards, one fumble

RB Najee Harris: 19 carries, 146 yards, one touchdown; three catches, 44 yards, one touchdown

WR Devonta Smith: seven catches, 213 yards, two touchdowns

WR Jerry Jeudy: five catches, 71 yards, one touchdown

WR Jaylen Waddle: 77-yard punt return TD

Joe Burrow Shines While Padding Heisman Trophy Resume

Burrow entered Saturday as the Heisman favorite. Facing a vaunted Alabama defense, the LSU star may have all but secured a trip to New York in December.

In his first game in Tuscaloosa, the senior from The Plains, Ohio, got off to a picture-perfect start. He went 9-of-9 on the first four drives while piling up 146 yards and two touchdowns:

Not only did Burrow do damage with his arm, but he also made the Crimson Tide pay with his legs:

That 12-yard run turned a 3rd-and-17 from the Alabama 34-yard into a manageable 40-yard field goal.

Burrow wound up completing his first 13 pass attempts of the game, with his first incompletion not coming until there was just more than five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A victory over archrival Alabama is just the latest impressive accomplishment on Burrow's resume. He previously defeated the likes of Texas, Florida and Auburn, all of whom were ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the game. Not only that, but he has also already set the program's single-season touchdown record (33).

Sloppy Start Proves Costly for Crimson Tide

Alabama appeared to be ready to make a statement right from the start as it drove deep into LSU territory on the opening possession. However, head coach Nick Saban's squad dug itself an early hole by making a number of uncharacteristic mistakes.

The Crimson Tide needed just two snaps to enter the red zone, but Tagovailoa and Co. were not able to capitalize on the strong start. On his first carry of the game, Tagovailoa coughed up the football without being touched while attempting to run it in himself on 3rd-and-goal from the 8-yard line:

Whether his ankle injury played a factor or not, that fumble prevented Alabama from putting points on the board and grabbing an early lead.

Then, punter Ty Perine gave the Tigers great field position as he was unable to handle the snap at the conclusion of the Crimson Tide's second possession:

Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs picked off Burrow on the first play of LSU's ensuing drive, but the Crimson Tide got caught with too many men on the field. And that drive resulted in a field goal.

Three self-inflicted mistakes in eight-plus minutes led to a 10-0 Tigers lead.

When it appeared as though the Crimson Tide had stolen the momentum with a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown, the defense quickly negated that. Alabama allowed Burrow to drive the Tigers 75 yards in approximately three minutes, with a blown coverage resulting in a 29-yard touchdown:

Offense, defense, special teams. Each unit contributed to the nightmare start.

Alabama's disastrous first half was perfectly summed up as Tagovailoa's final pass of the first half was picked off, with a personal foul for a cheap shot being tacked on:

According to the CBS broadcast, the 33-13 margin marked the Crimson Tide's largest halftime deficit since 2000.

Alabama gave a valiant effort in the second half, scoring touchdowns on four consecutive possessions to pull within five points multiple times late in the fourth. However, the brutal first-half performance proved to be too much to overcome.

What's Next

Both teams will be back in action on Nov. 16. LSU (9-0) will play its final road game of the season at Ole Miss. Alabama (8-1), meanwhile, will hit the road for the first time in more than a month for a battle at Mississippi State.