River Plate Coach Marcelo Gallardo Dismisses Barcelona Rumours

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo has denied reports he has held talks with Barcelona amid rumours he could replace Ernesto Valverde in the near future.

Speaking in a news conference (h/t Globo Esporte, via Goal's Dejan Kalinic), Gallardo said his focus is on his current club and a strong finish to the season.

River Plate will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa Libertadors on November 23:

"No party came forward to start a conversation, especially knowing that we are in a very important phase for our club, playing decisive matches.

"Of course there is nothing that takes my focus off the goals ahead.

"I can't echo the rumours. No one came to suggest a meeting or analysis of what to do in the future. This is not the time for that."

A two-time winner of the Copa Libertadors with River Plate, the 43-year-old Gallardo is among the most in-demand young managers in the world. He has coached his current club since 2014 and is expected to move to Europe soon.

Enzo Francescoli, the club's sporting director, told TyC Sports (h/t Kalinic) the club has to be prepared for his departure, even though it's not something he's worried about at the moment.

According to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard, Gallardo is one of two possible replacements for Valverde, with former Everton boss and current Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman the other.

Valverde believes he still has the support of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu , however, per Sport's German Bona: "The other day I was with the president. The club have always supported me and respected me and that's how I feel, I don't have any problem with that."

Valverde has come under fire after a poor finish to last season, culminating in a UEFA Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Liverpool after a 3-0 first-leg lead. The 2019-20 campaign has gotten off to a rocky start, and his conservative play style has drawn the ire of the fans.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt wants him gone:

Barcelona have dropped points in their last two matches across all competitions but could still take the La Liga lead with a win over Celta Vigo on Saturday. While the level of play has been dire at times, there have been stretches of positive results, and the coach still appears to have the trust of the board.

Hayward doesn't think he should resign, believing the club's problems are far greater than just the manager:

The Blaugrana have won La Liga in consecutive seasons under Valverde but are desperate for European success as well. They haven't won the Champions League since the 2014-15 campaign.