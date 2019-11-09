Report: Ohio State Expects Chase Young to Be Suspended 4 Games for Loan

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State is reportedly expecting defensive end Chase Young, a Heisman Trophy candidate, to receive a four-game NCAA suspension for accepting a since-repaid loan from a family friend in order to help finance his girlfriend's trip to watch the Buckeyes play in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reported Saturday the Buckeyes plan to appeal the potential ban in hopes of getting the number of games reduced.

Ohio State is hoping the case will be completely resolved by next week, per Herbstreit.

The school announced Friday that Young had been ruled out of Saturday's game against Maryland because of a "possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into."

Young provided further context:

The 20-year-old Maryland native was one of the breakout stars of the 2018 college football season, when he racked up 34 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five passes defended and a forced fumble across 13 appearances.

He's parlayed that success into a monster 2019, with a nation-high 13.5 sacks along with five forced fumbles, which ranks second in the country to Illinois' Jake Hansen (seven).

Young's absence shouldn't have an impact Saturday, as the top-ranked Buckeyes are massive 43-point favorites against the Terrapins, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The betting line will likely be similarly lopsided for next week's clash with Rutgers.

Ohio State finishes the regular season with games against ranked opponents in Penn State and Michigan, though.

Young is likely to skip his senior season with the Buckeyes as a top prospect in the 2020 NFL draft—Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him No. 1 on his latest big board—which makes his short-term eligibility more important as OSU attempts to chase down a national championship.