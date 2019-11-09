Dwight Howard Talks Lakers Chemistry, LeBron-Taco Tuesday and 2020 Dunk Contest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: LeBron James #23, and Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers smile during a pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on October 14, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said he's hopeful about the team's chances after a promising 7-1 start and thinks the sky's the limit during the 2019-20 season.

Howard told TMZ Sports in an interview published Saturday everyone on the star-studded roster is on the same page.

"We're all healthy," he said. "We all have one goal and one mission, and the Most High has really blessed us."

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year called playing alongside LeBron James "amazing," but he noted he's still awaiting a coveted invite to the James family "Taco Tuesday" events.

He also said he's considering an appearance in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in search of his second title, but he wants to make sure taking part in the marquee event won't impact the Lakers' title chase.

"I have thought about it, but winning the championship is the most important thing," he said. "I have all the individual accolades but I don't have the trophy, so hopefully we can win this title this year, which I believe we can."

The 33-year-old Atlanta native won the 2008 dunk contest while at the peak of his athletic powers as a member of the Orlando Magic. The eight-time All-Star said he's starting to get those same vibes.

"I'm getting my legs back," Howard said. "I feel young again."

Howard's second stint with the Lakers—he previously played for the storied franchise during the 2012-13 season—is off to a strong start. He's averaged 6.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 76.7 percent from the field in 20.9 minutes per game across eight appearances.

Los Angeles is back on the floor Sunday night to face the reigning champion Toronto Raptors.  

