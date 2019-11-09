Lakers' LeBron James Downplays Load Management, Reveals Motto for Playing

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he's not interested in using the load-management label to rest and will only miss games if he's dealing with an injury.

"If I'm hurt, I don't play. If not, I'm playing," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin following Friday night's 95-80 win over the Miami Heat. "That's what has always been my motto."

