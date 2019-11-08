Justin Thomas to Serve as 'College GameDay' Guest Picker Before LSU vs. Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press

PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas will serve as the celebrity guest picker Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the pivotal SEC clash between the No. 2 LSU Tigers and No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Thomas, a former standout golfer at Bama, hyped his appearance Friday on Twitter:

The 26-year-old Kentucky native won the 2012 Haskins Award as the top collegiate golfer in the country and helped lead the Tide to the national championship in 2013 before turning pro.

His resume includes 11 PGA Tour wins, including a major title in the 2017 PGA Championship. He most recently won the 2019 CJ Cup in South Korea last month.

Thomas will obviously choose the Tide to win Saturday's marquee showdown on GameDay unless he wants to get shunned by his alma mater and require a private escort away from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The bigger question is whether Lee Corso will don the LSU tiger head or the Alabama elephant head.