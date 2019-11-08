Report: OSU Star Chase Young Suspended vs. Maryland, Could Be out Indefinitely

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State star Chase Young will miss at least one game because of a possible NCAA violation from 2018. 

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Young has been suspended for Saturday's game against Maryland as Ohio State looks into the situation. 

Per Austin Ward of LettermenRow.com, Young faces an indefinite suspension that could keep him out for the rest of this season, but Ohio State is "optimistic" he will be able to return in 2019.

Ward added the details of Young's possible NCAA violation have not been made available. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Chase Young Facing Suspension, Expected to Miss Maryland Game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Chase Young Facing Suspension, Expected to Miss Maryland Game

    Austin Ward
    via Lettermen Row

    BREAKING: Ohio State DE Chase Young suspended indefinitely for potential NCAA violation from 2018

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    BREAKING: Ohio State DE Chase Young suspended indefinitely for potential NCAA violation from 2018

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Ohio State vs. Maryland Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State vs. Maryland Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    GameDay Goes to Tuscaloosa 🐘🐅

    Preview, Predictions for the pregame of LSU-Alabama

    College Football logo
    College Football

    GameDay Goes to Tuscaloosa 🐘🐅

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report