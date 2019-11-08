Report: OSU Star Chase Young Suspended vs. Maryland, Could Be out Indefinitely

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State star Chase Young will miss at least one game because of a possible NCAA violation from 2018.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Young has been suspended for Saturday's game against Maryland as Ohio State looks into the situation.

Per Austin Ward of LettermenRow.com, Young faces an indefinite suspension that could keep him out for the rest of this season, but Ohio State is "optimistic" he will be able to return in 2019.

Ward added the details of Young's possible NCAA violation have not been made available.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.