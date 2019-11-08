Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro: Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Wants MLS Move

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro said his Uruguay team-mate Luis Suarez is open to a move to Major League Soccer.

The Barcelona striker acted as a translator for Lodeiro on a phone call with Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey during his transfer negotiations in 2016.

Lodeiro told MLSsoccer.com: "I think you need to convince Barcelona [to let him leave]. He wants to come to MLS."

He added: "Sooner or later he'll come to MLS. Well, hopefully. He likes the league. He's always asking me things about it. Hopefully he can also play for Seattle Sounders. It may be a more difficult task. I think it's only a matter of time before he's out here."

After Lodeiro made his move to Seattle, Lagerwey joked that while on the phone with Suarez, the forward had told him he would consider joining them in the future.

The 32-year-old has been with Barca since 2014, and he has contributed a great deal along the way:

Suarez has thrived at the Camp Nou not only because of his technical brilliance and tenacity, but also because enjoys incredible chemistry with Lionel Messi.

They formed a remarkable trio alongside Neymar and have remained a potent partnership since the Brazilian's departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

AS' Robbie Dunne observed Suarez's importance to Barca during the team's recent 3-1 defeat to Levante, in which he went off injured in the first half:

The striker has netted eight goals this season, but they have papered over some cracks in his form.

He'll be 33 in January, and in recent years it has become increasingly clear he's not quite the player he used to be, even if he has remained a prolific goalscorer.

He doesn't have the same dynamism or intensity he used to, which can harm the fluidity of Barca's play in the final third. Suarez has also struggled somewhat in the UEFA Champions League, where he hasn't found the net away from home since 2015.

In the Blaugrana's 2-1 win at Slavia Prague in October, Barcelona blogger Kevin Williams and Squawka's Muhammad Butt observed his struggles:

His goalscoring means he can still be a valuable asset at the Camp Nou, but it's time for Barca to look to the future.

Suarez's contract runs until 2021, so they could let him see it out—at which point he could move to MLS or elsewhere for free—or move him on at the end of this season, when they can still recoup something for him.

Either way, while he may not be the force he was at his peak, he'd be an outstanding acquisition for a side in MLS, like former Barcelona strikers David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic before him.