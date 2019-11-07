Kemba Walker on Emotional Return to Charlotte: I Told Myself I Wouldn't Cry

Kemba Walker on Emotional Return to Charlotte: I Told Myself I Wouldn't CryNovember 8, 2019
Kemba Walker's first game back at Spectrum Center turned into an emotional affair for the Boston Celtics' star point guard.
Speaking to TNT's Allie LaForce following Boston's 108-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Walker said, "I told myself I wasn't going to cry, but I couldn't hold it in" when a tribute video aired in the arena:
Hornets fans gave Walker a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game:
Originally drafted No. 8 overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011, Walker spent eight years as the face of the franchise. He was named to the All-Star team three times and made his first All-NBA squad in 2018-19 when he was voted to the third team.
Charlotte opted to let Walker leave as a free agent when he signed with the Celtics in July. The Hornets were able to get Terry Rozier from Boston in that deal as part of a sign-and-trade agreement.
He left the Hornets as the franchise's all-time leader in minutes played (20,607), field goals (4,164), three-point field goals (1,283) and points (12,009).
Walker averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from three-point range in 605 games with Charlotte. He had 14 points and six assists against the Hornets on Thursday to help the Celtics improve their record to 6-1 this season.
Kemba Scores 14 Points in Return to Charlotte as Celtics Rout Hornets