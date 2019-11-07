Kemba Walker on Emotional Return to Charlotte: I Told Myself I Wouldn't Cry

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 7: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics watches his tribute video prior to a game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 7, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Kemba Walker's first game back at Spectrum Center turned into an emotional affair for the Boston Celtics' star point guard.    

Speaking to TNT's Allie LaForce following Boston's 108-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Walker said, "I told myself I wasn't going to cry, but I couldn't hold it in" when a tribute video aired in the arena:

Hornets fans gave Walker a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game:

Originally drafted No. 8 overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011, Walker spent eight years as the face of the franchise. He was named to the All-Star team three times and made his first All-NBA squad in 2018-19 when he was voted to the third team. 

Charlotte opted to let Walker leave as a free agent when he signed with the Celtics in July. The Hornets were able to get Terry Rozier from Boston in that deal as part of a sign-and-trade agreement.

He left the Hornets as the franchise's all-time leader in minutes played (20,607), field goals (4,164), three-point field goals (1,283) and points (12,009). 

Walker averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from three-point range in 605 games with Charlotte. He had 14 points and six assists against the Hornets on Thursday to help the Celtics improve their record to 6-1 this season.

