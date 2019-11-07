Neymar Set to Return to PSG Training After Hamstring Injury

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced on Thursday that Neymar will return to full training with his team-mates next week after a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since picking up the problem playing for Brazil in a friendly against Singapore in October, and the French champions have now offered an update on his progress.

PSG note that Neymar is "training individually and will return to squad training progressively next week."

The news will be a boost to the French champions. Neymar missed the start of the season due to uncertainty over his future but returned to action with a bang:

PSG have won four of their five games since the Brazilian was sidelined again but did suffer an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to bottom-side Dijon with striker Mauro Icardi guilty of missing some good chances:

Neymar will miss PSG's trip to Brest on Saturday but could be back in the squad for their next fixture against Lille after the international break on November 22.

The forward has not been called up by Brazil for their November friendlies against Argentina and South Korea which will allow him to focus on his recovery with PSG.

Neymar's return comes at a good time with the Ligue 1 side set for a busy schedule before the turn of the year. They play Real Madrid and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League and have five league games in December.

Thomas Tuchel's team have moved seven points clear at the top of the table in France and are also in good shape in Europe too. They lead Champions League Group A by five points from Real Madrid and have already confirmed their place in the knockout stages.

Striker Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form with seven goals and two assists in his last five games, while Icardi has also hit a purple patch and has eight in his last seven outings:

However, Neymar will expect to go straight back into Tuchel's side and will increase the club's already fearsome attacking options as they seek to retain their league title and lift the Champions League for the first time.