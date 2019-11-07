Clippers' Doc Rivers Says He Hates Challenge Rule After Losing Appeal vs. Bucks

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

It didn't take long for Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers to hate the new challenge rule in the NBA.

"That was awful," Rivers said of an offensive foul on Lou Williams that was not overturned upon review, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "It was. They should've overturned it. That's why I hate the rule. Nobody wants to be wrong. Let me just say that. You have to overturn that. Unless [Eric] Bledsoe fouled Lou with his face, there was no foul on that play."

The play occurred in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 129-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Williams was driving against Bledsoe, who proceeded to snap his head back and draw the questionable whistle.

"There was a flop," Rivers continued. "I think it [would've] been more of a chance that Bledsoe got a letter from the league about flopping than Bledsoe got fouled … That was awful. I don't like the rule anyway. I said it up front. And now I like it even less."

The new rule allows coaches to challenge once per game, though they must have a timeout available to do so.

Youngmisuk noted Rivers is 0-of-2 challenging this season, while just 25 of the 70 (36 percent) challenged calls have been overturned across the league. While that's a much higher percentage than NFL coaches have enjoyed challenging pass interference penalties, the timeouts have gone to waste the majority of the time.

Despite Rivers' frustration, the Clippers hung close with one of the best teams in the league, even without Kawhi Leonard (load management) and Paul George (shoulder surgeries).

Montrezl Harrell finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while Lou Williams added 34 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. However, Los Angeles didn't have an answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the reigning MVP posted 38 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

The 5-3 Clippers are in action again Thursday to face the Portland Trail Blazers.