Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Studied Game Film with Frank Vogel on China Flight

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to #39 Dwight Howard during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)
Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard reportedly made the most of his free time during the team's preseason trip to China.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Howard spent the majority of the flight back to Los Angeles studying film with head coach Frank Vogel, a move the organization viewed as a "great sign."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

