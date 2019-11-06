Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Expected to Start at QB for Redskins After Week 10 Bye

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins is expected to be the team's starting quarterback for a Week 11 clash with the New York Jets despite interim coach Bill Callahan declining to commit to one player entering the Week 10 bye, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, made his first career start on Sunday, a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

