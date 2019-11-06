Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Expected to Start at QB for Redskins After Week 10 Bye

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins is expected to be the team's starting quarterback for a Week 11 clash with the New York Jets despite interim coach Bill Callahan declining to commit to one player entering the Week 10 bye, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, made his first career start on Sunday, a 24-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

