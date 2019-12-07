Giants' Evan Engram Won't Play vs. Eagles Due to Foot Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was ruled out for Monday's Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a foot injury.

Engram previously sat out New York's Week 6 game against the New England Patriots with a knee injury. He returned the following week before the injury bug bit him once again.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters on Nov. 6 that Engram had a mild foot sprain and was using a walking boot. The 25-year-old has now missed five games as a result of injuries this year.

Losing Engram takes away a crucial element of a New York offense lacking in playmakers. The third-year tight end leads the team with 68 targets and 44 receptions and ranks second with 467 receiving yards.

With Engram out of action for the time being and backup Rhett Ellison also sidelined, Kaden Smith will take over as the Giants' primary tight end. Running back Saquon Barkley will likely see a larger volume of targets out of the backfield as Daniel Jones' safety net for the offense.