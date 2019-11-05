College Football Playoff Rankings 2019: Week 11 Top 25 Poll Twitter Reaction

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The regular season is far from over, but the 2019 championship picture has become a little bit clearer thanks to the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday.

Ohio State holds top billing in the initial Top 25, boasting an 8-0 record behind a dominant season to date. The Buckeyes have defeated every opponent by at least 24 points and held their last seven opponents to 10 points or less.

The No. 1 ranking is a deserved reward for Ohio State ahead of Top Four counterparts LSU, Alabama and Penn State.

Clemson, perhaps controversially to some, currently sits at No. 5 overall. The Tigers haven't played a particularly strong schedule, and that's keeping them outside of the coveted slots.

You can be sure head coach Dabo Swinney is about to use the ranking as emotional fuel for the reigning national champions.

Clemson's schedule doesn't get much tougher, but a future matchup with No. 19 Wake Forest would be a nice resume boost. Besides, if the Tigers stay undefeated and win the ACC Championship, they're going back to the CFP―no question about it.

That is undoubtedly the biggest theme: just keep winning.

No program is currently feeling more disrespected than Minnesota, which is an unblemished 8-0 this season yet trails six―six!―two-loss teams in the rankings.

So far, the Gophers' best victory is either Georgia Southern or Fresno State. They simply do not have an impressive set of wins.

But, again, that doesn't matter if Minnesota keeps winning. Head coach P.J. Fleck's team hosts fourth-ranked Penn State this weekend, and a victory is certain to vault the Gophers in the Top 25. They could eventually play Ohio State―or Penn State for a second time―in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The same sentiment applies to 12th-ranked Baylor. If the Bears manage to navigate a November slate with Oklahoma and Texas and then win the Big 12 title, perception will change quickly. Baylor already has a couple of wins over Top 25 teams.

In the meantime, those undefeated teams are looking up at the remainder of the Top 10. Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma and Florida round out the leading group.

Georgia's positioning was a surprise to some viewers because head coach Kirby Smart's squad fell to five-loss South Carolina, while Oregon only dropped a game at a neutral site to 11th-ranked Auburn. Selection committee chairman Rob Mullens, who is Oregon's athletic director, shared the reason for UGA at No. 6.

The attention will quickly shift to the weekend, though.

No. 13 Wisconsin hosts No. 18 Iowa, but that contest is merely the third-best matchup of the weekend. The results of second-ranked LSU's clash with No. 3 Alabama and Penn State's showdown at Minnesota will have a substantial effect on next week's poll.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.