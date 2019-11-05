'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Says Florida State 'Too Scared' to Hire Him

Phil Sears/Associated Press

College football fans got to know former Independence Community College Jason Brown while he was featured on the Netflix show Last Chance U, but they apparently won't be seeing him on the Florida State sidelines anytime soon.

Brown responded to a tweet from the unverified account FSUSeminolesNews suggesting the ACC program is talking with him to be the next head coach and shot down any rumors in decisive fashion:

While Brown suggests Florida State is "scared" to hire him, he has no track record of success as an FBS coach and would be an incredibly controversial hire.

Chris Korman of USA Today's For The Win previewed the Netflix show in June and pointed out Independence Community College went just 2-8 in the season it was profiled. Far more than the losing stands out when it comes to Brown, though, as Korman noted the head coach resigned after a report revealed he referred to himself as Hitler in a text message he sent to a German player on his team.

What's more, Taylor Eldridge of Wichita Eagle reported the Montgomery County Attorney's Office charged Brown with eight felony counts because he was "allegedly pretending to be a lawyer from Johnnie Cochran's Los Angeles law firm in an attempt to silence criticism of Brown in local newspapers."

As for Florida State, the head coach position is open after it fired Willie Taggart on Sunday during his second season with the team.

The Seminoles went just 5-7 in his first year, missing a bowl game for the first time since 1981, and are just 4-5 this year following Saturday's loss to the archrival Miami Hurricanes.